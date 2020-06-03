Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s pic sends the internet into a meltdown

New Delhi: The internet just can’t stop liking Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s comment on a post featuring his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Alia’s sister Shaheen recently shared an adorable picture of the duo looking at each other through a glass door and Riddhima soon checked in to drop a comment which read, “Too too cute,” tagging the Bhatt sisters and adding a few heart emoticons.

The picture is now viral and more so because of Riddhima’s comment on it. Netizens can’t stop commenting on the picture tagging Alia and Riddhima and some even demanded them to post a picture of Ranbir soon.

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

Isn’t it a cute picture?

Alia is quite close to Ranbir’s family. She was constantly by their side after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April. In fact, Alia also penned a heartwarming note dedicated to the veteran actor after his demise.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in the pipeline.