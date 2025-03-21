Ranbir Kapoor Shocking Revelation About His FIRST Wife: 'She Came With Pandit...'

New Delhi: What if we told you that Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t met his first wife yet? Sounds crazy, right? Well, the backstory comes straight from Bollywood’s heartthrob, who is currently shooting Love & War. RK Jr., now happily enjoying dal chawal for life with his better half, Alia Bhatt, recently recalled a wild incident from his early career when a die-hard admirer performed wedding rituals outside his house.

Ranbir Kapoor 'Crazy' Fan Moment

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about not meeting his 'First Wife' in an interview with Mashable India. The Animal actor recalls a crazy incident he encountered back then. ''I wouldn’t say craziest, as it is used in a negative way, but I remember, in my early years, there was a girl, I never met but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married my gate. At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there was tika on the gate and some flowers.''

Ranbir further expressed his desire to meet his 'first wife' someday. He added, ''I was out of town at the time, I think, so that was quite crazy. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point."

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's personal life, the Animal star married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. The star couple met on the sets of Brahmāstra: Part One, where they also headlined the action drama. They are proud parents to their beautiful daughter, Raha Kapoor, who turned two last November.

Moving on to Love & War, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. According to several media reports, the film is set against the backdrop of war, where both Ranbir and Vicky will face off in this epic love saga directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This marks Ranbir and Bhansali's second collaboration after Saawariya.

Additionally, Ranbir's lineup includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2. Part 1 is set to release in 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. with Ranbir portraying Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi.