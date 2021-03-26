हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, confirms uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had on March 9 informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self quarantine. Speculation over teh actor's health status arose when his sister Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo with him from the 11-month prayer meet for their late father Rishi Kapoor. 

Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, confirms uncle Randhir Kapoor
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing well, his paternal uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said on Thursday (March 26).

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had on March 9 informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self quarantine. "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told PTI, adding he was unaware when his nephew tested negative for COVID-19.

Speculation over Ranbir Kapoor's health status arose when his sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted their picture from the 11 month prayer meet for their late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

"Always watching over us. We miss you," Sahni captioned their photo on Instagram and tagged their mother.

Rishi Kapoor passed away last April after a two year-long battle with leukaemia. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorCOVID-19CoronavirusNeetu KapoorBollywoodRiddhima KapoorRishi Kapoor
Next
Story

Veteran film, theatre actor PC Soman dies aged 81

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Breaking News: SC orders Mukhtar Ansari to be sent to UP from Punjab