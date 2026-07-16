Ranbir Kapoor to attend Ramayana trailer launch despite Conjunctivitis

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana Part 1 will hit the screens in Diwali, October, later this year. The highly-awaited period drama's trailer is set for a grand launch on July 24, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. However, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is down with Conjunctivitis days ahead of the big event.
A source close to the film informs Zee News Digital, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too. As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution."
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded Ramayana trailer, a 'U' certificate, while also approving two versions of the trailer with different runtimes. According to the CBFC website, one version of the trailer runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the other has a runtime of 4 minutes. They are listed as 'Trailer – Ramayana 3D' and 'Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D', respectively.
It remains unclear whether the longer cut will be released online or reserved for theatres.
A few days back, the makers announced on social media about Ramayana trailer would be releasing on July 24, 2026.
From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026. pic.twitter.com/rphSFR99OE— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 11, 2026
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali. The scale and ambition of the project have already positioned it as one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.
Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Parshurama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman among others.
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