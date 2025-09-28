Ranbir Kapoor Turns 43: Alia Bhatt And Daughter Raha Wish ‘Best Papa In The World’ With Heartfelt Post - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and his wife Alia Bhatt marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post, offering fans an intimate glimpse into their family celebration.

Alia Bhatt Wishes Hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Alia took to Instagram to share a series of special moments, captioning the post: "happy birthday our whole and soul."

The first image featured a scenic backdrop with the couple embracing each other romantically. Another photo showed what appeared to be a toy cake with little Raha’s hand placed beside Ranbir’s.

The final image melted hearts across social media: a handwritten note that read, "Happy birthday Best Papa In the World", seemingly written by their daughter Raha.

Take a look at the post:

Ranbir Greets Paparazzi, Thanks Fans for Their Wishes

Celebrating in his signature down-to-earth style, Ranbir stepped outside his Mumbai home to thank paparazzi and fans. Dressed casually in a red T-shirt and jeans, the Barfi actor looked effortlessly charming as he addressed the cameras.

In a video now going viral, Ranbir shared his gratitude, "Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special."

Fans could also hear little Raha's sweet voice in the background, making the moment even more memorable.

Ranbir Shares Special Birthday Moments During Live Session

Later in the day, Ranbir hosted a live session on the official Instagram page of his clothing brand, ARKS, where he reflected on the joy of spending time with his loved ones.

“I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, and I got that. She made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. It’s been a perfect birthday,” he said during the live.