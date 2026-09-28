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Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali join birthday dinner

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday with his Love & War team, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali join birthday dinner

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali join birthday dinner
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