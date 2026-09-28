/Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali join birthday dinner

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday with his 'Love & War' team, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The entire team came together for a grand birthday dinner, glimpses of which were shared by the production banner, Bhansali Productions, on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Today, there’s only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 (sic)."