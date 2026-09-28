/Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Decoding his Rs 345 cr net worth, lavish lifestyle & whopping Ramayana fee

Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: The blue-eyed Kapoor boy turns a year older today. Born into Bollywood's most adored family, he could have coasted on legacy, yet his career has been a series of deliberate swerves: the brooding lover, the reckless charmer, the fierce anti-hero. Now, as he marks his 44th birthday, the numbers are catching up with the reputation. His net worth is reportedly pegged at Rs 345 crore, his lifestyle is the stuff of glossy magazine spreads, and his rumoured fee for Ramayana has the industry talking. Here's what the fortune looks like up close, and why the epic role may be his boldest move yet.
According to Zoom, Ranbir's estimated net worth is Rs 345 crore which is majorly driven by film fees, profit shares, brand endorsements, and business ventures among other things. He reportedly earns Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore per brand campaign. He also co-owns the football team Mumbai City FC and launched his own minimalist fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS.
Ranbir and Alia recently moved into their newly renovated multi-storey mansion named Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill. A grand multi-storey family mansion is reportedly valued at around Rs 250 crore.
Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's former home is a luxury 2,460-square-foot apartment on the 7th floor of the Vastu Pali Hill building in Bandra, Mumbai.
As per media reports, they also own an upscale apartment in Trump Towers valued at Rs 13 crore in Pune, generating steady rental income. Reportedly, they also have a premium property in the United Kingdom.
Ranbir has a fleet of expensive cars - a Bentley, an Audi R8, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. He owns a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy worth Rs 20 lakh.
He also has a solid luxury watch collection including the Richard Mille RM 010, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, and Patek Philippe.
In Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus which will hit the screens in two parts - Ramayana, actor Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role of Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol and Lord Hanuman among others.
Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. He is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.
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