/'Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to Lord Ram’s role': Gurmeet Choudhary praises 'Ramayana' trailer

Gurmeet recalled that when Sagar Arts offered him the role, Anand Sagar reminded him that his version of Ramayan would introduce the epic to a new generation of children. “Gurmeet, Arun ji played Ram exactly 25 years before your version. Now, this responsibility rests on your shoulders. You will introduce Ramayan to a new generation of children who have been born recently or are around four or five years old. By watching you, they will learn about Lord Ram and our history,” Gurmeet recalled Anand telling him.