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  • /'Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to Lord Ram’s role': Gurmeet Choudhary praises 'Ramayana' trailer

'Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to Lord Ram’s role': Gurmeet Choudhary praises 'Ramayana' trailer

Ramayana's first part is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
'Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to Lord Ram’s role': Gurmeet Choudhary praises 'Ramayana' trailer
Image Credit: Movie Stills/File Photo

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'Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to Lord Ram’s role': Gurmeet Choudhary praises 'Ramayana' trailer
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