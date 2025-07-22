New Delhi: The year 2026 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Ranbir Kapoor. He has two big anticipated movies in his kitty - Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari and Love And War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The versatile actor will be seen in a face-off with two equally pow-packed actors Vicky Kaushal and Yash.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor reunites with the maverick Bhansali alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a sweeping saga of passion and patriotism. While Kapoor and Kaushal have shared screen space before, early buzz suggests their rivalry in Love & War is electric. Set against a wartime backdrop, the film pits their characters in a complex triangle of loyalty, love, and betrayal.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a mythological epic of staggering scale, features Kapoor as Lord Ram and Kannada superstar Yash as the menacing Ravana. The casting is epic, with fans eagerly awaiting their high-stakes face-off. While Ranbir Kapoor brings spiritual gravitas and restraint, Yash counters with raw intensity and magnetic presence. Their eventual confrontation, meticulously crafted with groundbreaking VFX and massive sets, is expected to be a defining cinematic moment of the decade.

It has been produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, which has been involved in some of Hollywood’s biggest projects, including Dune and Inception, as well as recent hits like The Garfield Movie. Additionally, he also announced Angry Birds 3. Mark your calendars for Diwali 2026 and 2027 as Ramayana part one and two India’s biggest film, sets out to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.

With both Love & War and Ramayana set for 2026 releases, fans can’t wait to witness the raw, intense scenes of the three biggest stars of the country pitted against each other.