New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is back in the headlines, this time for his latest look. Known for recently sporting a moustache, the actor has often been spotted in effortlessly stylish avatars. However, he was recently seen clean-shaven, sparking speculation—is this new look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War?

Currently, Ranbir is gearing up for the much-anticipated Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. With excitement for this epic saga at an all-time high, his recent appearance in a dapper, clean-shaven look has set the internet buzzing. A video of the actor has gone viral across social media platforms.

In the clip, Ranbir is seen stepping out of a building and graciously posing for the paparazzi. He looked lean and effortlessly cool in a casual outfit—donning a red T-shirt, matching cap, and blue pants—all from his own lifestyle brand, ARKS.

The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film which releases in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. He is also expected to begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part Two, and has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park on his slate.