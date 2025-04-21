Randeep Hooda And His Family Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, accompanied by his mother and sister, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting served as a heartfelt exchange on the evolution of Indian cinema and the power of storytelling to shape cultural and national identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Randeep Hooda shared on his social media “It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation.

He further wrote, "We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government’s visionary new OTT platform—WAVES—set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage. It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness."

Randeep was joined by his mother Asha Hooda and sister Anjali Hooda, who expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the nation’s leader. The family was deeply moved by the Prime Minister’s receptiveness and encouragement for the arts and regional welfare.