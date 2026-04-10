Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their newborn daughter's name & here's what it means!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram took to Instagram have shared a heartwarming personal update on social media. The adorable duo revealed the name of their newborn daughter on the occasion of her completing one month. The proud parents took to social media to announce the name, marking the milestone with love and gratitude.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's daughter's name

The couple has named their daughter 'Nyomica', which means the divine grace, freedom and limitless - like the sky. Adding to the emotional significance, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.

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Sharing their joy, Randeep and Lin expressed, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents.”

The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

ALSO READ: Father-to-be Randeep Hooda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, smiles as he is spotted by devotees

Randeep and Lin's Wedding

The couple first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Randeep and Lin tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony in Imphal.

In November 2025, the couple announced their first pregnancy.