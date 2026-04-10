Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035714https://zeenews.india.com/people/randeep-hooda-and-lin-laishram-reveal-their-newborn-daughters-name-heres-what-it-means-3035714.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRandeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their newborn daughter's name & here's what it means!
RANDEEP HOODA

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their newborn daughter's name & here's what it means!

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram daughter: The couple first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their newborn daughter's name & here's what it means!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram took to Instagram have shared a heartwarming personal update on social media. The adorable duo revealed the name of their newborn daughter on the occasion of her completing one month. The proud parents took to social media to announce the name, marking the milestone with love and gratitude.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's daughter's name

The couple has named their daughter 'Nyomica', which means the divine grace, freedom and limitless - like the sky. Adding to the emotional significance, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing their joy, Randeep and Lin expressed, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents.”

The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

ALSO READ: Father-to-be Randeep Hooda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, smiles as he is spotted by devotees

Randeep and Lin's Wedding

The couple first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Randeep and Lin tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony in Imphal.

In November 2025, the couple announced their first pregnancy. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland border
Borders don't exist here: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar, eat in India
OnlyFans
OnlyFans star made $67 million in 3 years and retired at 28 - Here's why
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 creates history! Joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: How a multinational BPO became hub for forced conversions
USB-C port
What does 'C' in USB-C stand for? Evolution and benefits of universal charger
Bracelet For Women
Bracelet for Women to Elevate Every Look
Uttar Pradesh Pollution
New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions
blush makeup
Blushes for Fresh, Radiant, Natural Beauty
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Cameron Green IPL 2026 performance
KKR 3rd Loss Loading? Rs25.20 Cr Green scores 32 vs LSG costs 45 Lakh/Run