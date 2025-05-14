Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Take Time Off In Dalhousie For A Romantic Getaway Following Jaat Success

New Delhi: After promotional run and back-to-back schedules for his recently released film Jaat, actor Randeep Hooda has finally taken a deserved break. escorted by his wife, actor and entrepreneur Lin Laishram, the couple took a beautiful retreat in the picturesque hills of Dalhousie for some much-needed layoff.

The past few months have been a tornado for Randeep, who was not only preoccupied in the shoot of Jaat but also took on an active role in promoting the film around the country and Lin was busy with her entrepreneurial journey started a first of it’s kind Manipuri food cloud kitchen in Mumbai. With barely any time to spare, the couple decided to escape the chaos and spend some peaceful moments in their dream home in Dalhousie. Randeep is a nature lover and has often expressed his desire and love for nature.

Adding a deeply personal touch to the moment, Lin Laishram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message and pic from the getaway. The post, which quickly collected love from fans and industry peers, read, “Healing feels softer when it’s held with love. Thank you for being my calm, my strength, and my constant cheerleader. Our little Dalhousie dream home now includes a lift for old age because growing old with you sounds just perfect, meri jaan.”

A source close to the couple shared, “Randeep and Lin have both had incredibly packed schedules for months. This short escape to Dalhousie is not just about taking a break, but about reconnecting with each other, enjoying the simplicity of the hills, and spending constant time together”.

With Jaat receiving strong praise from both critics and audiences, Randeep’s performance continues to be celebrated. Now, as the couple enjoys some well-deserved peaceful time, fans are delighted to see them relax in love and serenity amidst the stunning backdrop of Himachal’s hills.