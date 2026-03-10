Advertisement
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on actor’s father’s birthday

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on actor’s father’s birthday

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The arrival of the baby girl marks a deeply special and joyous moment for the couple and their families.

The couple announced the news on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

Sources close to the couple said the baby is healthy and both the mother and daughter are doing well.

Randeep also shared an emotional message on social media that read, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly — Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

With the newborn granddaughter sharing the same birthday as her grandfather, the day holds even greater meaning for the family.

(This is a developing story)

