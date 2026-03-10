Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on actor’s father’s birthday

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The arrival of the baby girl marks a deeply special and joyous moment for the couple and their families.

The couple announced the news on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

Sources close to the couple said the baby is healthy and both the mother and daughter are doing well.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Randeep also shared an emotional message on social media that read, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly — Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

With the newborn granddaughter sharing the same birthday as her grandfather, the day holds even greater meaning for the family.

(This is a developing story)

(This is a developing story)