Randeep Hooda And Wife Lin Laishram Head To Kanha National Park, Indulge In Wildlife Photography

New Delhi: Actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram jetted off to visit the picturesque Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. An avid wildlife photographer, Randeep will be spending time to reconnect with his love for his passion of capturing the animals in his lens.

The couple explored the lush expanse of one of India’s most iconic national park. Kanha, a haven for biodiversity, is home to majestic tigers, leopards, swamp deer (barasingha), blackbucks, and several other rare and endangered species.

Speaking about his visit, Randeep Hooda shared, “Taking time off to be in the wild is like hitting the reset button. Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me — it’s a way to reconnect with nature, with myself. Observing animals in their natural habitat teaches you patience, humility, and perspective. It grounds me in a way very few things can.”

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer JAAT. He played a Sri Lankan refugee in the movie which also starred Regina Cassandra.

JAAT is an action thriller film written and directed by Gopichand Malineni (in his Hindi film debut), and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.