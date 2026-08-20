Randeep Hooda birthday special: A look at his net worth, lavish lifestyle and marriage

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s love story is one of Bollywood’s most private yet beautiful relationships. Unlike many celebrity couples, they kept their romance away from the spotlight for a long time. Slowly, through social media and public appearances, their bond became known, eventually leading to their marriage.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram first met during their theatre days and became good friends before their relationship slowly turned into love. Their bond stayed private for a long time, with the first public hint coming in 2021 when Randeep shared a birthday post for Lin, which sparked dating rumours.
Over time, small social media moments and affectionate posts hinted at their growing closeness. Eventually, the couple kept their wedding intimate and away from media attention. They officially got married on 29 November 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
On 10 March 2026, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram reportedly welcomed a baby girl named Nyomica Hooda. The name Nyomica is said to mean “divine grace, freedom, and limitless like the sky,” and was reportedly suggested by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda.
Randeep Hooda has an estimated net worth of roughly ₹70 to ₹80 crore (approximately $8 to $10 million). His wealth comes from multiple sources, including his successful acting career in Bollywood and Hollywood, film direction, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.
Beyond his personal life, Randeep has built a name for himself through some genuinely powerful performances.
In “Highway”, he played Mahabir Bhati, a complex character who shares an emotional journey with Alia Bhatt’s role.
In “Sarbjit”, he portrayed Sarabjit Singh and received huge praise for his intense physical transformation and emotional performance.
His role in “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai” made him a recognised face in Bollywood, while films like “Rang Rasiya” showcased his versatility as an actor.
He also appeared in commercial films like “Kick”, where he played a strong supporting role as ACP Himanshu Tyagi.
Recently, he has also been seen in projects like “CAT” and “Inspector Avinash”, and even stepped into direction with “Swatantra Veer Savarkar.”
Randeep Hooda has an interesting lineup of upcoming projects across different genres. One of his major films is “Eetha” (December 4, 2026), a biographical and folk drama directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.
He is also working on an untitled social drama, a hard-hitting Haryanvi-set film directed by Anjit Bhatnagar that focuses on the real-world impact of misleading advertisements. Along with this, “Pachhattar Ka Chhora” is also listed in his upcoming filmography, adding to his diverse and strong film lineup.
What Randeep and Lin's story really shows is this: love doesn't need an audience to grow. Friendship, then a quiet romance, then marriage trust and respect running through all of it. And alongside that, Randeep's kept building one of Bollywood's more versatile, respected careers.
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