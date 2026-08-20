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Randeep Hooda birthday special: A look at his net worth, lavish lifestyle and marriage

Randeep Hooda turns 50 this year, marking an important milestone in his inspiring journey in Bollywood. From theatre roots to powerful film performances and direction, he has built a strong and versatile legacy in Indian cinema.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Randeep Hooda birthday special: A look at his net worth, lavish lifestyle and marriage
Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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