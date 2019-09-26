Randeep Hooda: I aim to eradicate water crisis

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda likes to be associated with good causes, and eradicating the water crisis is one of them.

Randeep recently shot for an episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with activist Amla Ruia, who is known for water harvesting in Rajasthan.

"It is great to meet Mr. Bachchan who admires my work which is surreal. It has been an honour to meet Amla Ruiaji on KBC and we are hoping to get in touch soon so we can get together to do some groundwork which she has been doing all along," said Randeep.

"Karamveer episode has been a great source of information and inspiration and I am glad to be here on the hot seat. Being associated with many other good causes, I aim to eradicate the water crisis, stop using plastic to start with a few," he added.

For Amla, to come on KBC, has been a landmark achievement. "Meeting Mr. Bachchan was extremely great. No other platform, other than KBC, would have been able to give as much importance to educate people on the need to collect and conserve water.

"I can't emphasise enough that it is the need of the hour. It is a known fact that an individual spends around 39 litres of water in just showering. It is important to create awareness about the same," she added.