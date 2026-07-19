Randeep Hooda shares adorable moments from daughter Nyomica’s first rice ceremony

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda shared heartwarming glimpses of a special milestone in his daughter Nyomica’s life. Taking to Instagram, he posted adorable moments from her first rice ceremony, also known as Chakumba. The ‘Jaat’ actor also expressed his emotions and gratitude towards everyone who blessed her on the occasion. Calling it a moment he wished he 'could hold on to forever,' Randeep shared his joy over celebrating Nyomica’s special milestone with loved ones. Sharing a series of images, he wrote, “There are moments you wish you could hold on to forever! Nyomica’s #Chakumba was one of them. Her first taste of rice and a heart full of gratitude for everyone who blessed her.”
The first image from the ceremony featured Randeep Hooda sitting alongside his wife Lin Laishram, who was seen holding their daughter in her lap. The ‘Murder 3’ actor also shared pictures with his parents and other family members. One candid moment captured Lin cradling their daughter while Randeep lovingly played with her. Another picture showed guests sitting on the floor and enjoying a traditional meal as part of the celebrations.
Randeep Hooda was dressed in a traditional white kurta and dhoti for the ceremony, while his wife Lin Laishram complemented him in an elegant pink saree paired with a matching shawl. The couple looked graceful in their traditional attire as they celebrated the special occasion with their family and loved ones.
For the unversed, Chakumba is a traditional rice-feeding ceremony observed in the Manipuri Meitei community. The ritual marks an important milestone in an infant’s life, celebrating the child’s first taste of solid food, particularly rice, and the beginning of the weaning journey.
Randeep and Lin embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Nyomica, on March 10, 2026. In an Instagram post, the couple revealed that the name, suggested by the actor’s sister, carries a beautiful meaning—symbolizing “divine grace, freedom, and limitlessness as the sky.”
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