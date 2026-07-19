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Randeep Hooda shares adorable moments from daughter Nyomica’s first rice ceremony

Randeep Hooda gave fans a glimpse into daughter Nyomica's traditional Chakumba ceremony, celebrating her first taste of rice. The actor shared heartwarming family moments and called it a memory he wished he could "hold on to forever."

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Randeep Hooda shares adorable moments from daughter Nyomica’s first rice ceremony
Image Credit: Randeep Hooda, Instagram

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