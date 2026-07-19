Randeep Hooda shares adorable moments from daughter Nyomica’s first rice ceremony

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda shared heartwarming glimpses of a special milestone in his daughter Nyomica’s life. Taking to Instagram, he posted adorable moments from her first rice ceremony, also known as Chakumba. The ‘Jaat’ actor also expressed his emotions and gratitude towards everyone who blessed her on the occasion. Calling it a moment he wished he 'could hold on to forever,' Randeep shared his joy over celebrating Nyomica’s special milestone with loved ones. Sharing a series of images, he wrote, “There are moments you wish you could hold on to forever! Nyomica’s #Chakumba was one of them. Her first taste of rice and a heart full of gratitude for everyone who blessed her.”