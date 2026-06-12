Ranga and Billa 1978 case explained: Who is playing deadly criminals in Ali Fazal-starrer Raakh?

Raakh review: The latest investigative crime thriller series Raakh presents a gripping tale is inspired by the chilling 1978 Ranga-Billa case which sent shock waves across the nation. The series explores the details of kidnapping and extortion of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.

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What is the Ranga and Billa case?

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The infamous 1978 Ranga and Billa case involves the kidnapping and gruesome murder siblings Geeta and Sanjay by Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga Khus) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa). On August 26, the children were supposed to participate in Yuva Vani programme at All India Radio (AIR) and to reach their destination, they left home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan at 6.15 pm. However, they never reached the spot and in between were abducted by two criminals Ranga and Billa, who forced them into a stolen Fiat car. Several witnesses reportedly saw the siblings bravely resisting their captors.

The kidnappers initially planned to demand ransom but abandoned the idea after discovering that the children's father was a naval officer. Fearing they would be identified, they brutally assaulted and murdered the siblings. In their defence, Geeta allegedly even pulled the driver's hair while Sanjay her brother was injured and bleeding, in their attempt to shout for help. Despite several tries and alerts, there were delays and jurisdictional confusion hampered the investigation.

Their bodies were found near Delhi Ridge two days later, sparking nationwide outrage and intense public scrutiny of law enforcement.

Ranga and Billa death sentence

Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga Kush) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa) were convicted and sentenced to death under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 34 (common intention), by an additional sessions judge in Delhi. They were also convicted for crimes under Section 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping with unlawful confinement), 366 (kidnapping a woman with intention of sexual intercourse) and 367 (kidnapping with intention to cause hurt), read with Section 34.

The convicted challenged the death sentence verdict in the Delhi High Court. The High Court upheld the judgement on 16 November 1979. On 21 April 1981, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences. These petitions had further delayed their death sentences. The trials took about four years to complete.

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Who plays Ranga and Billa in Raakh?

Raakh is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav play characters inspired by Ranga and Billa.

Akash Makhija has worked in several series and films. He was recently seen in Gram Chikitsalay, and the movie Bhool Chuk Maaf. He got recognition for his part in Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi which was directed by Rahul Pandey. His other notable works include Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii and Har Mard Ka Dard.

Ramandeep Yadav is from Chandigarh and was seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, and the show Campus Diaries. He also did Netflix web series, Cat, starring actor Randeep Hooda and featured in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Ramandeep has represented the Chandigarh district team in several district tournaments organised by the Haryana Cricket Association.