Rangoli Chandel slams netizens for mocking Kangana Ranaut's first look from Thalaivi

New Delhi: The first look of Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa was unveiled a few days ago. The poster got a mixed reaction from the netizens while some praised her look, some called it cheap VFX and started a meme fest on Twitter. However, this didn't go down well with her sister Rangoli, who then took to slam all the haters for criticising Kangana's look.

Sharing a post on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, "Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential"

One of the Twitter users was quick to point out that Kangana's look was not just criticised by the people of the 'samosa gang' but some genuine fans were also disappointed by the prosthetics. “There are also genuine fans who didn’t quite like the prosthetics/photography...no need to troll everybody under the sun...”

Sharing the first look on Twitter, trade analyst Taran wrote, "First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook

The film is being helmed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is set to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.