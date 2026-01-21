Rani Kapur Moves Delhi HC, Claims Son Late Sunjay Kapur And Wife Priya Exploited Her Physical Dependence: Report

New Delhi: As the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s assets continues, his mother Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, used a fraudulent trust to divert the family estate.

According to an ANI report, Rani Kapur has alleged that Priya Kapur, in collusion with other family members, unlawfully diverted her entire estate, family legacy, and controlling stakes in key Sona Group companies through a fraudulent trust.

In a detailed civil suit, Rani Kapur has sought a declaration that the “RK Family Trust / Rani Kapur Family Trust”, purportedly created through a trust deed dated October 26, 2017, is illegal, void, and the result of fraud, forgery, and undue influence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“It is submitted that by means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken in unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff’s (Rani Kapur) son, Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff’s assets vested in a fraudulent trust titled ‘RK Family Trust’ without her knowledge. The entire fraud perpetrated upon the plaintiff has only now been discovered following the death of her son, who also passed away under mysterious circumstances,” the suit stated.

Rani Kapur has also sought reliefs including the dissolution of the trust, restitution of assets, rendition of accounts, and permanent injunctions restraining the defendants from acting upon or benefiting from the impugned trust.

According to the suit, Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary and legatee of the entire estate of her late husband, Surinder Kapur, the founder and promoter of the Sona Group, who passed away in June 2015.

A report by Bar and Bench stated that the suit filed in the Delhi High Court claims that following Rani Kapur’s stroke in 2017, Sunjay Kapur and his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, exploited her physical dependence and trust to orchestrate a complex scheme transferring all her assets into the RK Family Trust without her informed consent.

Meanwhile, Priya Kapur has filed a criminal defamation case against her late husband’s sister, Mandira Kapur Smith. Her statement has been recorded at the Patiala House Court.

Priya Kapur has alleged that a series of statements made against her across podcasts, social media platforms, media interviews, and republished online content constitute a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 last year while playing polo in London at the age of 53. While the cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest, there were reports suggesting he suffered an anaphylactic shock after a bee flew into his mouth.