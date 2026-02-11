Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRani Mukerji seeks blessings at Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple with Debashree Roy amid Mardaani 3 success
MARDAANI 3

Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple with Debashree Roy amid Mardaani 3 success

Rani Mukerji recently visited Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings following the box office success of her latest film, Mardaani 3.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple with Debashree Roy amid Mardaani 3 success(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Rani Mukerji is currently basking in the success of Mardaani 3. The actress was recently spotted in Kolkata, the City of Joy as part of the film’s post-release promotional tour.

Pictures from her visit have been widely circulating on social media. During her trip, Rani visited the revered Kalighat Temple along with her aunt and veteran actress Debashree Roy, where she offered prayers and performed aarti.

For the temple visit, Rani opted for a traditional saree ensemble. She looked elegant in a crimson blouse paired with an earthy-toned saree. She completed her look with a matching crimson bindi and her signature sunglasses, lending a timeless charm to her modest yet sophisticated appearance.

The actress also recently marked an important milestone, celebrating 30 years in Indian cinema.

About Mardaani 3

Set in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the film follows the abduction of two young girls — Ruhani, the daughter of an Indian diplomat, and Jhimli, the daughter of a domestic worker — who go missing while playing together. Owing to the involvement of a high-profile victim, NIA officer Shivani Shivaji Roy is assigned to investigate the case.

As the probe deepens, Shivani uncovers a vast and disturbing criminal network responsible for the disappearance of 93 young girls aged between eight and nine years, mostly from underprivileged families, over a span of three months.

While the first two films in the franchise Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) performed well at the box office, the third instalment has struggled to replicate their commercial success.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore (as per a Times of India report), the film marks Rani Mukerji’s return as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, for which she reportedly charged Rs 7 crore. Mallika Prasad plays the primary antagonist, Amma, while Janki Bodiwala appears in a key role.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 was released in theatres on January 30, 2026.
 

