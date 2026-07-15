Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026

"I have been fortunate to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed me to tell stories of resilience, passion and the undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds. Human stories have always moved me, and I'm grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life," she said.