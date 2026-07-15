Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026

Rani has delivered performances in films such as 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Hichki', the 'Mardaani' franchise and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026
Indian Film Festival Melbourne2 min ago
2
Australian women cricket cheating scandal3 min ago
3
8th Pay Commission5 min ago
4
Jagannath Rath Yatra 20267 min ago
5
first ai university in karnataka25 min ago