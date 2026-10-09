Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji visited the sacred Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Thursday to offer prayers to the deities. Arriving around noon, the actress performed religious rituals and sought blessings at the revered pilgrimage sites amidst a gathering of local devotees and fans.
Her spiritual visit comes shortly after a profound personal loss, as the actress took time out to pay her respects at the shrines.
During her visit to the Badrinath temple, Rani was seen deeply involved in devotion with folded hands. Dressed in a light-colored traditional kurta-salwar paired with a yellow scarf, a warm puffer jacket, and flower garlands around her neck, she offered prayers at the main sanctum as well as the shrine dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, where she accepted prasad.
Videos and photos from both temple premises surfaced online, showing the actress carrying small offerings and walking towards the Kedarnath shrine. Her presence drew considerable attention from fellow pilgrims and locals, several of whom gathered around the star to catch a glimpse and take pictures.
The pilgrimage follows the passing of Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, who died at the age of 75 on September 22, 2026. The news was formally confirmed by Yash Raj Films in an official statement issued on behalf of the family.
"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," the statement read.
Krishna Mukerji, a former playback singer in Bengali cinema, shared a close bond with her daughter and was a constant presence alongside the actress at numerous public events and industry gatherings over the years. Rani, who was last seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3, took time out from her professional commitments for the spiritual pilgrimage.
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