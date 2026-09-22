In a heartbreaking development, actor Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, September 22. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) through an official statement issued on behalf of the family. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the family has requested privacy as they grieve the profound loss.
Confirming her demise, Yash Raj Films issued a press note expressing immense grief and extending gratitude for the public support:
"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."
Krishna Mukerji shared a deeply cherished bond with her daughter and was a familiar presence alongside Rani at public gatherings, industry events, and screenings over the years. Beyond being a pillar of strength for the actor, Krishna Mukerji had her own distinct artistic legacy in the Bengali film industry, where she worked as a playback singer.
Rani, known for landmark performances in blockbusters such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum, and Black, was last seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3, which was released earlier in 2026.
Krishna Mukerji belonged to a family with deep-rooted connections to Bengali cinema. She was the elder sister of National Award-winning Bengali actor and classical dancer Debashree Roy.
Through her marriage to pioneering filmmaker and Filmalaya Studios co-founder Ram Mukerji, Krishna became an integral part of the influential Mukerji-Samarth film lineage. This prominent extended cinematic family includes legendary figures and contemporary icons, most notably Bollywood superstar Kajol and acclaimed director Ayan Mukerji.
The Mukerji family has reiterated their request for privacy while expressing sincere gratitude to fans and well-wishers for sending their prayers during this difficult time.
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