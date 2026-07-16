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  • /'Ranjheya' announced: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi join cast

'Ranjheya' announced: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi join cast

The Punjabi film 'Ranjheya' has officially announced its project, unveiling its first title look poster, written and directed by Gurjindh Mann.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
'Ranjheya' announced: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi join cast
Image Credit: Instagram

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