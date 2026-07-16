/'Ranjheya' announced: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi join cast

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming Punjabi feature film 'Ranjheya' have officially announced the project, unveiling the first look title poster and confirming Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi as the lead cast. Directed and written by Gurjindh Mann, the film is positioned as a timeless love story exploring passion, loss, longing and destiny.
'Ranjheya' marks Harrdy Sandhu's return to Punjabi cinema after his successful regional film 'Mahi NRI' in 2017.
The singer-actor later expanded his presence in Bollywood with notable performances, including his portrayal of legendary cricketer Madan Lal in the sports drama '83' in 2021 and his role in 'Code Name: Tiranga' in 2022.
Sharing his excitement about returning to Punjabi cinema, Harrdy Sandhu said, "Returning to the Punjabi screen feels like a true Ghar Wapsi for me. The love I have received from this industry is where it all began, and I was waiting for the right script to take up the next Punjabi project and I couldn't have asked for a better script then this to do so. Ranjheya is that project that I was waiting for, it has an incredible emotional core, unmatched scale, and a brilliant team behind it. I can't wait for the audiences to see what we are building," in a press release.
The film brings together Harrdy Sandhu with Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi. Simrat Kaur Randhawa gained nationwide recognition after her appearance in the blockbuster 'Gadar 2', while Angad Bedi is known for his performances across film projects.
Talking about the vision behind 'Ranjheya', writer-director Gurjindh Mann said, "With Ranjheya, we are not just telling a story; we are aiming to shift the paradigm of how Punjabi cinema is perceived on a global scale. Love is a universal language, and with Ranjheya we are going deeper on what it does to a person in love. Bringing Harrdy back to his roots alongside a stellar talent like Simrat and the powerhouse energy of Angad is a dream alignment of timing and talent. The script demands an intense, larger-than-life presentation, and we are leaving no stone unturned to match global production expectations," in a press note.
'Ranjheya' is the first collaboration between Shadow Fox Entertainment, led by producers Siddhant Pilani and Manav Shrotriya, Dream Reality Movies, led by producer Rajesh Arora, and Panorama Studios.
The makers stated that the collaboration will extend beyond 'Ranjheya', with the companies joining hands for multiple premium projects across Punjabi and Hindi cinema. The film aims to bring large-scale production values and a global approach to regional storytelling.
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