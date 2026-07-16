/'Ranjheya' announced: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur Randhawa and Angad Bishan Singh Bedi join cast

Sharing his excitement about returning to Punjabi cinema, Harrdy Sandhu said, "Returning to the Punjabi screen feels like a true Ghar Wapsi for me. The love I have received from this industry is where it all began, and I was waiting for the right script to take up the next Punjabi project and I couldn't have asked for a better script then this to do so. Ranjheya is that project that I was waiting for, it has an incredible emotional core, unmatched scale, and a brilliant team behind it. I can't wait for the audiences to see what we are building," in a press release.