New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as Beer Biceps, has come under fire for crude remarks made during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The controversial comments have sparked widespread backlash from fans and social media users, prompting Ranveer to issue an apology in a one-minute video posted online.

In the video, which was captioned "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry," Ranveer opens by acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his comments. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny," he admits in the clip.

Acknowledging that comedy is not his strength, Ranveer further stated, "I’m just here to say sorry." He expressed regret over using his platform in such a manner, clarifying, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. Am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened, I’m just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, and it wasn’t cool on my part."

Ranveer also recognized the diverse audience of his podcast, emphasizing the responsibility he holds when speaking to people of all ages. "I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect."

He also mentioned taking action to address the situation, stating, "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video, and all I can say in the end is I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Concluding his apology, he stated, "I need to use this platform better; that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better." Ranveer also mentioned that he has requested the show’s creators to remove the insensitive sections from the video, adding, "All I can say in the end is I am sorry, and I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Watch The Video Here:

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, according to ANI, a formal complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India's Got Latent for allegedly making controversial and offensive remarks during the show.

The remarks have also drawn criticism from political figures, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemning the incident.

He stated, "Freedom of speech sabhi ko hai lekin humari freedom yaha samapt ho jati hai jbb hum kisi aur ke freedom par encroach krte hai (Freedom of speech is a right for everyone, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon someone else’s freedom.)"