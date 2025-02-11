Ranveer Allahbadia Copied His Controversial Parents' Joke From Another YouTube Show

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has been facing intense backlash for his crude remarks on India’s Got Latent, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. His inappropriate joke about parents sparked outrage on social media, with many calling it distasteful and offensive. Following the criticism, Ranveer issued an apology, but the controversy doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.

Now, a new revelation has added fuel to the fire—his infamous joke wasn’t even original. Social media users have pointed out that the offensive question Ranveer posed was seemingly copied from a video by another YouTube show.

A clip circulating online shows that the same question was asked in a YouTube video titled Truth or Drink, featuring a YouTuber named Sammy Walsh. In the video, Walsh asks another participant, Akila, the exact same uncomfortable question. The show’s concept revolves around asking awkward or controversial questions, forcing participants to either answer truthfully or take a drink instead.

One X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip, writing, “Turns out even those disgusting words by Ranveer Allahbadia were stolen from somewhere else.”

The questionable joke also appeared in a video uploaded by another YouTube channel called The OG Crew just two weeks ago. The OG Crew is known for producing entertainment content, including challenges and vlogs, but their use of the same controversial question suggests that this joke has been circulating online even before Ranveer brought it up.

Netizens were already furious over the nature of Ranveer’s joke, and the fact that it wasn’t even his original content has only intensified the backlash. Users have been calling him out for not only making inappropriate remarks but also allegedly copying them from other sources. “Imagine getting cancelled for a joke that isn’t even yours. That’s another level of failure.”

With the controversy refusing to die down, Ranveer Allahbadia’s credibility as a content creator is under scrutiny. His podcast and YouTube channel have been known for featuring conversations on self-improvement, spirituality, and entrepreneurship, but this incident has cast a shadow over his brand.