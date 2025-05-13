New Delhi: Just days after grabbing headlines for a controversial post, Ranveer Allahbadia is back in the spotlight following his appearance on the Piers Morgan show. The YouTuber, also known as 'BeerBiceps', joined a panel discussing India-Pakistan relations alongside Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar, and Shehzad Ghias Shaikh from The Pakistan Experience.

During the discussion, Allahbadia was seen holding a photo of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf, using it to illustrate his stance.

He described India’s retaliatory actions as “precision-oriented, moderated, and a retaliation,” adding that India has never been “an aggressor in any of these situations.”

“We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers, and leaders to the world – which is why our economy is eleven times that of Pakistan’s,” Allahbadia stated.

He also questioned the host, saying, “Piers, my question is to you. You've seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?”

“The world only knows this person (Osama bin Laden)… India has a list of people like him,” he added.

"THIS is the narrative the world should know."



Ranveer Allahbadia holds up a picture of Osama Bin Laden during Piers Morgan's debate on the ceasefire with Pakistan.



Watch in full



https://t.co/Qdt5aeDU8q@piersmorgan | @BeerBicepsGuy | @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/9l0XVWZkHy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2025

Deleted Post Controversy

Allahbadia was questioned about a now-deleted social media post in which he addressed "Pakistani brothers and sisters."

The post read: “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But…”

Responding to the question, Ranveer explained that he deleted the post because Pakistan had broken the ceasefire shortly after a peace agreement.

“I deleted it because Pakistan had just broken the ceasefire and gave us another reason to not trust the entire state once again. Even if you try to have a conversation with Pakistan, it responds with ‘Where’s the proof of the Pahalgam attack?’” he said.

How Did the Internet React?

Online reactions were mixed. While some praised Ranveer for articulating his viewpoint, others questioned his credibility and motives.

One user wrote critically, “Paid program to repair all the damage he did.”

Another said, “Piers, sorry bro… you got the clown for the interview.”

A third comment read, “Who invited him to that show? What are his credentials for speaking on geopolitical issues? How much was paid for that seat at the table?”

A fourth person joked, “Since when did Ranveer start representing India? Just kidding.”

A fifth commenter said: “He deleted his tweet not because of the ceasefire but because of the backlash. He’s always been friendly to Pakistanis but still got bashed by both sides.”

However, others came to his defense, appreciating his preparedness and articulate delivery during the panel.