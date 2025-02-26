Ranveer Allahbadia Is Maintaining Distance From Tanmay Bhat After The IGL Controversy; Comedian Says, He Has Stopped Taking His Calls’

Mumbai: The fallout from the India’s Got Latent (IGL) controversy continues to unfold, and this time, it seems to have caused a rift between two of India’s most well-known content creators—Tanmay Bhat and Ranveer Allahbadia. In a recent reaction video on YouTube, Tanmay addressed the controversy surrounding Ranveer and revealed that their communication has completely stopped ever since the backlash began.

The video, featuring comedians Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava, and Ravi Gupta, showcased the panel reacting to various memes and clips related to the controversy. During the discussion, Tanmay read out a comment from a viewer, which humorously asked whether he would rather continue making reaction videos or invite Ranveer once to “end it all.” The remark left the panel in splits, as it closely resembled the inappropriate question that had originally landed Ranveer in trouble.

Tanmay then shared an interesting anecdote about his last interaction with Ranveer. “Just two weeks before this whole thing happened, I texted him asking if he wanted to do a reaction video on fitness memes,” he revealed. However, since the controversy erupted, Ranveer has completely stopped responding. With a sarcastic tone, Tanmay quipped, “He isn’t responding—I wonder what happened.”

Throughout the video, the panellists reacted to multiple memes referencing the controversy. One standout moment featured a clip where Ranveer’s exaggerated “Ho!” from India’s Got Latent was edited into a police siren sound effect, leaving the panel in hysterics. The group also touched upon the fallout faced by other creators, including Samay Raina, who had to remove all IGL episodes from his YouTube channel following the backlash.

At one point, Tanmay asked if anyone on the panel played video games. Ravi Gupta, in a sombre yet comical tone, responded, “Samay used to. He played chess a lot,” alluding to Samay Raina’s reduced online presence post-controversy.

Another segment of the reaction video focused on comedian Sunil Pal’s criticism of India’s Got Latent. Unlike their usual comedic responses, the panellists expressed genuine frustration over his remarks. Kushagra Srivastava admitted, “Sunil Pal triggered all of us,” while Tanmay agreed, saying, “We all forgot our jokes.” The video also featured a clip of model Manvi Taneja defending IGL on live television, where she slammed Sunil Pal, calling him irrelevant and untalented.

In the wake of Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on India’s Got Latent, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay Raina, and other panellists. The backlash led to the removal of all IGL episodes from YouTube, and now, it appears that Ranveer has distanced himself from several people in his circle, including Tanmay Bhat.

While Tanmay’s reaction video was filled with humour, the underlying message was clear—he and Ranveer are no longer on talking terms. Whether this is a temporary break or a permanent fallout remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: India’s Got Latent controversy has left a lasting impact on everyone involved.