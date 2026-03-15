Ranveer Allahbadia recalls mother being traumatised after ‘physically attacked’ amid India's Got Latent controversy

New Delhi: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has spoken about the controversy surrounding an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina, saying the backlash deeply affected both him and his family. The episode, which aired in 2025, triggered widespread criticism online after some of Allahbadia’s remarks did not go down well with viewers.

Mother ‘Physically Attacked’ Amid Backlash

Speaking to filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on his YouTube channel, Allahbadia claimed that the controversy had a serious impact on his family and alleged that his mother was physically attacked by reporters during the intense media coverage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“My mother was very hurt. She was very sad. And she got physically attacked on one of the days by news reporters. And I’m not making this up, this has actually happened, and she has been traumatised by it,” he said during the conversation.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia Amid India’s Got Latent Controversy; Netizens React

‘News Channels Targeting Digital Creators’

Allahbadia also addressed what he described as excessive media scrutiny after the incident, claiming that traditional news channels were increasingly targeting digital creators.

According to him, the rise of YouTubers and podcasters has affected the revenue streams of television news platforms. “Har type ke content ka na karma hota hai, and that’s why you know they are losing out, shutting down, less money. It’s why they are targeting digital now after everything that happened with Samay and me last year,” he said.

Reacting to his comments, Farah Khan appeared surprised, prompting Allahbadia to add that digital creators were competing with mainstream media for advertising revenue. He cited creators such as Dhruv Rathee and the duo Abhi and Niyu as examples of influencers drawing audiences toward digital platforms.

Also Read | Meet India’s First Independent Spotify Creator – Now Facing Backlash For Controversial Remarks On Samay Raina’s Show; Check His Net Worth And He Is...

Support From Friends During Difficult Phase

Allahbadia also revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar reached out to him during the difficult period. According to him, Johar advised him to focus on his mental health.

“He (Karan) also helped me during that phase. He was one of the first to call and simply said, ‘Handle your mind and mental health, and everything will take care of itself.’ And it was true, that’s exactly what happened,” Allahbadia said.

‘Still Battling It Internally’

Reflecting on the aftermath of the controversy, Allahbadia said he is still processing what happened.

“Whatever happened last year with me, I won’t say I am good, but I am a strong person,” he said. Farah Khan responded by describing the experience as traumatic, adding that she “hates cancel culture”.

Allahbadia also said he had not fully spoken about the experience publicly. “A lot more happened; I haven’t really spoken about it ever. I am still battling my own thing internally. Meeting you was like a healing for me as a professional,” he said.

The ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

For the uninitiated, Allahbadia landed in controversy in 2025 after appearing on an episode of India's Got Latent, where a question he posed to a contestant drew sharp reactions online. A section of viewers found the remark offensive, leading to backlash on social media and FIRs reportedly being filed against Allahbadia and the show’s host, Samay Raina.