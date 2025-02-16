Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Kanan Gill’s 2015 Clip Asking Jackky Bhagnani And Lauren Gottlieb The Same Question Goes Viral - WATCH

Kanan Gill's Viral Video: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces massive public backlash over his controversial question about parents on Samay Raina's show India Got Latent, landing him in legal trouble. Amid this, an old video of comedian Kanan Gill from 2015 has resurfaced, showing him asking the same question to Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb.

Take A Look At Kanan's Viral Clip:

Kanan Gill made the same joke in 2015 .



In the viral video, comedian Kanan Gill is seen asking the controversial question to Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb during a 2015 interview while they were promoting their film Welcome 2 Karachi. The resurfaced clip has taken the internet by storm, with netizens now calling out Kanan for the same. The question left both actors stunned—Lauren reacted with an "Oh my god," while Jackky hid his face in disbelief. Gill further added, ''You have to answer guys''. The video was originally published on YouTube without sparking any controversy at the time, despite the involvement of two well-known Bollywood celebrities.

Whose Original joke Is This?

Amid this controversy, a subtle question arises—who is the original creator of this controversial joke about parents? The joke was first made by influencer Sammy Walsh, who asked it to comedian Alan Fang on the Australian comedy show Truth or Drink by The OG Crew Official. The resurfaced video is now making rounds on social media, with many defending Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing severe backlash for repeating the same joke nearly 15 years later.

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and others from the judges' panel, is now facing legal action over the India Got Latent's controversy.

Amid the backlash, Ranveer revealed he has been receiving death threats and that his family is also being targeted, with people invading his mother’s clinic in his latest post. Despite the controversy, he stated that he has full faith in the police and judicial system and is not running away.