Ranveer Allahbadia Sets The Record Straight, 'Celebs Claiming To Boycott His Show After India’s Got Latent Row Were Never Invited’

New Delhi: Famous YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has finally broken his silence and addressed the boycott claims made by several celebrities after his 'India's Got Latent' controversy erupted. Ranveer set the record straight and said that most of them 'were never actually invited'.

Ranveer Allahbadia on boycott calls

In one of the recent episodes of Mission India on YouTube, Ranveer joined Prafful Garg and spoke about how many celebrities alleged that they boycotted his show. He said, "It was a feeding frenzy. Some celebrities claimed that they’d even rejected an invite to the show. The truth is that we never invited them in the first place. In such situations, I felt angry at human beings in general. But I realised that the predicament that I was in was a result of my own actions."

Adding more, Ranveer said, "I couldn't change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I'm just trying to move on; I've tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I've been successful."

What Celebs Said

Amid the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene comedy on Samay Raina's show, singer B Praak took to his social media handle and claimed that he has canceled his upcoming podcast with him in a video. B Praak said, "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking, and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show. This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation is this. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying - Yes I abuse, what is the problem in that? Well, we do have a problem with that."

"Ranveer Allahbadia you promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all- If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger."

"So please, I request Samay Raina and other comedians who are a part of the show, do not do this. Please preserve our Indian culture and motivate people."

About India's Got Latent Controversy

For the unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s show earlier this year in February. During the episode, he asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents' sexual or intimate relationship. His remarks rapidly went viral on social media with netizens criticizing him heavily. After receiving massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia has also issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were 'not appropriate' and 'not even funny.'

Several FIRs were filed against the host and other guests on the show. Ranveer also submitted a written apology to the NCW over his derogatory comments made on the show.

FAQs

Q. Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a famous Indian YouTuber and podcaster. His channel is known by the name of BeerBiceps.

Q. Why was he in news lately?

He was in news over 'India's Got Latent' controversy which took place in February this year.