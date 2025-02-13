Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing massive backlash after making a vulgar joke about parents. The controversy has put his reputation and career at stake, with many calling him out despite his public apology. However, amid the outrage, a video of him breaking down in tears has gone viral, leading to widespread speculation that he is remorseful over the backlash.

In the viral clip, Ranveer says, “Mujhe isliye bura lag raha hai kyunki sab kaam band ho gaya (I feel bad because all the work has stopped) b***d. I just feel I am guilty. Poori team ko aise expose kar diya. Meri wajah se poora kaam band ho gaya hai (I exposed the entire team. Because of me, all the work has stopped).” Many are sharing this video with claims that it is his response to the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent and the backlash it received.

However, the truth is entirely different. The video is actually from three years ago, during the second wave of Covid-19. Ranveer had tested positive for the virus, and this clip was from a vlog where he spoke about how the pandemic affected his team’s work. The original video begins with him getting tested for COVID-19 and saying, “Hi guys, I just tested positive for Covid.”

Despite the clarification, the controversy over his recent joke continues to grow. His past videos are also being scrutinized, adding to the outrage. It remains to be seen whether Ranveer Allahbadia will be able to recover from this backlash or if it will leave a lasting impact on his career.