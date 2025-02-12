Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is currently facing severe backlash over his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent. As the controversy continues to escalate, his personal life has also grabbed attention. His rumoured girlfriend, actress Nikki Sharma, recently shared a cryptic post that has sparked speculation about their breakup.

Amid the ongoing backlash against Ranveer, Nikki Sharma took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking message that left fans wondering if she was hinting at a split. She wrote, “Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.”

The post immediately caught attention, with many interpreting it as a subtle indication of trouble in her relationship with Ranveer.

While Nikki’s cryptic message has set the internet abuzz, Ranveer is currently in the midst of a major controversy stemming from his appearance on India’s Got Latent. During an episode, he allegedly asked a contestant an explicit question and even proposed an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore.

The controversy exploded when Ranveer posed the following question to a contestant: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

The inappropriate remark sparked immediate outrage, with many criticizing the YouTuber for crossing the line. The backlash escalated when a police complaint was filed against Ranveer and fellow show members Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

As the outrage grew, Ranveer took to social media to issue a public apology. In a video statement, he acknowledged his mistake and admitted that his comment was highly inappropriate. “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology,” he said.

Despite his apology, many fans and critics believe that the damage has already been done. Several social media users have called for stricter action against him and the other involved comedians.