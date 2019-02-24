Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt career-best performances in Gully Boy has become the talk of the town. The film garnered rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike and the Box Office collections too reflect the success of the film.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections on Twitter. He wrote, "#GullyBoy is back on track... Records 80.77% growth on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]... Metros - in Mumbai circuit specifically - are calling the shots... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 111.25 cr. India biz."

Gully Boy has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills. Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

It hit the screens on February 14, 2019.