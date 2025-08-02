Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Reacts As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Wins National Award

New Delhi: Special moments definitely call for a celebration. And that's what 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' team is doing at the moment as their film bagged top honour at the 71st National Film Award.

Directed by Karan Johar, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been adjudged as the National Award winner for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

A few hours after the announcement on Friday evening, the lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took to their respective social media handles and reacted to the news with love-filled messages.

"What a moment. Love to the incredible team that made this film so magical," Alia Bhatt posted.

Soon after the winners list was unveiled, Ranveer gave a virtual jhappi to his 'RRKPK' team.

"The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. Thats wholesome entertainment indeed Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful," he posted.

A while ago, Karan also took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note over his film's recognition at the National Awards.

"It feels surreal, 2 years on... to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I'm a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again," he posted.

The film also won the Best Choreography award for the lively and dynamic song Dhindhora Baje Re, credits go to Vaibhavi Merchant.