DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Introduces Baby Dua To Paparazzi At Private Event – Take A Look

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted an intimate gathering in Mumbai, allowing paparazzi to meet their newborn daughter, Dua, for the first time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Introduces Baby Dua To Paparazzi At Private Event – Take A Look (Image: @filmygyan/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently fulfilled a special request from the paparazzi, allowing them to meet their newborn daughter, Dua, for the first time. The gathering, held in Mumbai, marked a heartwarming moment as the couple introduced their baby girl to the pap fraternity, who had been eagerly awaiting the chance to meet her.

Earlier this year, the couple joyfully announced their pregnancy and shared beautiful maternity shoot pictures that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

On September 8, they welcomed their daughter into the world and named her Dua, a name symbolizing blessings and love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the intimate gathering, both Ranveer and Deepika expressed their gratitude to the paparazzi for their continued support and warmth, a gesture that touched everyone present. Despite their busy schedules, the couple is cherishing every moment of parenthood, prioritizing time with their little one.

The event was a special occasion for fans and the paparazzi alike, as the industry’s photographers were among the first to meet baby Dua. Fans are now eagerly awaiting more glimpses of the couple’s precious bundle of joy.

