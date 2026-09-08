/Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone melt the internet with rare family photos as daughter Dua turns two: ‘Our hearts are getting bigger’

New Delhi: Get ready to say "aww" out loud, because Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone just gave fans exactly what they didn't know they needed today. The couple shared a stunning set of black-and-white family photos with their daughter Dua, and honestly, the internet may never recover. The pictures capture the little family in their most unfiltered, joyful moments, laughing together, playing around, and just being completely themselves in front of the camera. Deepika glows in every frame, her baby bump on full display as she prepares to welcome baby number two. But it's Dua who steals every single shot. In one photo, she buries her face shyly between her parents. In another, she's caught mid-giggle, cracking up with Mom and Dad on either side of her.
Ranveer posted the photos on Instagram with a caption that summed up exactly how the family is feeling right now: "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."
Fans have flooded the actor's comment section with warm wishes, one said, "A proud and grateful father, a glowing mother, and a happy child. If this isn’t blessed, then what is?" Another wrote, "Just look at themmmm my whole heart." One said, "I’m sorry i wasn’t ready for sm cuteness today so freaking cuteeeee." Have a look at the super lovely post here:
The timing couldn't be sweeter either. Dua turns two today, September 8, marking two years since Ranveer and Deepika became parents in 2024. The couple had shared back then that they chose the name Dua because she felt like an answered prayer.
As for baby number two, the news broke back in April this year, and the way they announced it was just as adorable: a photo of little Dua herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. Deepika kept her caption short, just an evil eye emoji, letting the picture do all the talking.
Naturally, the comments section exploded with love. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart-filled congratulations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent a string of hearts, and Parineeti Chopra couldn't contain her excitement either, writing "Congratssssssss" with kisses trailing after.
For anyone who needs a refresher on how this love story began: Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, fell for each other off-screen too, and got married in a dreamy Lake Como wedding in 2018. Dua arrived in September 2024, and now, two years later, the family is getting ready to grow even bigger.
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