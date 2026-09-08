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  • /Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone melt the internet with rare family photos as daughter Dua turns two: ‘Our hearts are getting bigger’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone melt the internet with rare family photos as daughter Dua turns two: ‘Our hearts are getting bigger’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have melted the internet with adorable black-and-white family photos featuring daughter Dua, as the little one turns two amid the couple’s excitement over welcoming their second baby. Have a look!

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone melt the internet with rare family photos as daughter Dua turns two: ‘Our hearts are getting bigger’
Image Credit: Ranveer Singh, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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