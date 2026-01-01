Advertisement
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Ring In 2026 With Chef Vikas Khanna’s Special Modaks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated the end of 2025 at Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant, enjoying and making traditional pomegranate-cardamom modaks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Ring In 2026 With Chef Vikas Khanna’s Special Modaks(Image: Instagram)

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rang in the end of 2025 in style with a special culinary experience in New York City. The duo visited acclaimed chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, where they indulged in authentic Indian cuisine.

A Sweet Ending: Pomegranate and Cardamom Modaks

To mark the occasion, the couple savoured Khanna’s special pomegranate and cardamom modaks—a traditional Indian sweet dumpling. Chef Khanna shared glimpses of their experience on Instagram, showing himself preparing the dessert by hand and feeding it to Ranveer, while Deepika joined in by making her own modaks.

Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Heartfelt Note

Accompanying the post, Khanna wrote:

"This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honour of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak* All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate** & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026. Celebrating DHURANDHAR — standing taller than any film in the world."

He also described the significance of the sweet:

"Modak is a sweet dumpling offered to Lord Ganesha, symbolizing auspicious beginnings, prosperity, wisdom, and blessings. Pomegranate is considered sacred in many cultures around the world for health & wellbeing. Standing in front of my parents wedding picture and creating modaks from the molds I just got from Siddhivinayak Temple…..I’m truly humbled."

Modak: A Symbol of Blessings and Prosperity

Modaks are traditionally associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival honouring Lord Ganesha. Made from rice or wheat flour, they are filled with grated coconut and jaggery, often enhanced with nuts and spices. Variations exist across regions, but they universally symbolise auspicious beginnings, prosperity, wisdom, and the sweetness of life.

