Ranveer Singh Apologises After Backlash For Mimicking Rishab Shetty At IFFI 2025, Says, 'My Intention Was...'

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday issued an apology after receiving criticism for reportedly mimicking actor Rishab Shetty from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the closing ceremony of the 2025 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Addressing the issue on Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He further added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

In the viral video from the ceremony, Ranveer was seen praising the actor, saying, "I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..." He then imitated the scene, leaving Shetty laughing, but many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The storyline follows the struggle between a royal family attempting to seize control from the Daivas and the local tribals who resist their rule.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar, a spy-action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.