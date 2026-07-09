Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor groove to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception bash - Watch

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor groove to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception bash - Watch

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar reception: Ranveer looked dashing in an all-black ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style sherwani jacket with a high collar and front buttons.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor groove to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception bash - Watch
Image Credit: Instagram grab

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India’s scale and Australian expertise make for win-win proposition: PM Modi
India-Australia Business4 min ago
2
Alpha box office collection10 min ago
3
Donald Trump11 min ago
4
MS Dhoni25 min ago
5
Maharashtra earthquake34 min ago