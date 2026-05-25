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RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE amid row with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3

Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE amid row with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The decision was announced on Monday evening amid an ongoing row with filmmaker-actor-musician Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.

Farhan had allegedly approached the workers’ body after Ranveer’s abrupt exit from the film, leading to the latest development.

(This is a developing story.)
 

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