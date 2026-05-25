Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE amid row with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3
Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
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New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
The decision was announced on Monday evening amid an ongoing row with filmmaker-actor-musician Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.
Farhan had allegedly approached the workers’ body after Ranveer’s abrupt exit from the film, leading to the latest development.
(This is a developing story.)
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