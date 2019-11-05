close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh calls make-up artist 'bhabhi'

Few stars can entertain people as Ranveer Singh does, even off the screen. The actor proved the fact once again when he was in the Capital recently, to dance at a high-profile wedding.

Ranveer Singh calls make-up artist &#039;bhabhi&#039;

New Delhi: Few stars can entertain people as Ranveer Singh does, even off the screen. The actor proved the fact once again when he was in the Capital recently, to dance at a high-profile wedding.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on Internet where Ranveer is seen flaunting his moves to the beats of his hit songs "Tattad tattad" from "Ram-Leela" and "Aankh marey" from "Simmba".

However, the video that seems to be regaling fans the most is actually not a performance -- it is a random clip where Ranveer is seen calling popular make-up artist Guneet Virdi his "bhabhi".

The video has gone viral on social media, partly for Ranveer's swag, but also for Guneet's witty rejoinder.

"When Ranveer Singh calls you bhabhi. Dil ke armaaan ansuon me beh gaye," Guneet wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Before attending the Delhi wedding, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny line announcing that he was available as "Entertainer for Hire".

The post garnered a lot of funny responses from social media users, including his wife Deepika Padukone.

"Contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh," she wrote.

On the film front, Ranveer will be next seen in "'83'".

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukoneguneet virdi
Next
Story

At 70, Richard Gere set to be father again

Must Watch

PT10M30S

5W1H: 05th November 2019