Ranveer Singh gets a warm hug from Rohit Shetty at the airport—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh has been time and again under the scanner for his quirky outfits. Be it channelling his inner Charlie Chaplin at an awards show, rocking the oversized sweatshirt like a pro or slaying the casual look in a tracksuit, the actor is often making headlines.

Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and yet again his outfit has our attention. The actor wore a blue velvet tracksuit and completed his look with a pair of white, eccentric glasses.

However, the actor wasn't alone. He was accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty who was dressed casually in a black tee with camouflage trousers.

The two were captured hugging each other as they bid adieu.

Ranveer and Rohit collaborated for the first time for 'Simmba'. The film went on to become a huge success and took the box office by storm.

Ranveer will next be seen in '83' by director Kabir Khan.