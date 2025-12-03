Ranveer Singh In Legal Trouble For Mimicking Kantara’s Daiva Rituals: Know Why It Offended The Tulu Community

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has sparked controversy after mimicking Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Chavundi Daiva in the climax of the blockbuster mythological drama Kantara Chapter 1.

According to NDTV, a complaint has been filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal against Singh, who recreated Rishab Shetty's performance as the Ullalthi Daiva during his stage address at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

The complaint alleges that Ranveer’s actions were “illegal and offensive” and hurt the sentiments of “millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka.” The High Grounds Police Station registered the complaint under Sections 299, 302, and 196 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The advocate also stated that Singh made derogatory remarks about the Ullalthi Daiva during his address at IFFI’s closing ceremony. This comes a day after Ranveer issued a public apology following widespread backlash.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” Ranveer wrote.

Understanding Daiva Worship and Its Sacred Significance

The Kantara films have brought widespread attention to Daiva worship, a centuries-old spiritual practice deeply rooted in Karnataka’s coastal Tulunadu region. Known locally as Dhaivaradhane, this tradition holds profound religious and cultural importance for the Tulu community. It involves invoking divine spirits through rituals and ceremonial dances, acting as a bridge between the human and spiritual worlds.

In Kantara, Daiva is portrayed as a revered divine entity. The possession scenes are crafted to reflect the ritual’s intensity, highlighting both its spiritual power and the deep emotional resonance it carries for practitioners and devotees.

Kantara Chapter 1: A Glimpse Into Tulu Nadu’s Mystical Traditions

Kantara Chapter 1 explores the rich history of Guliga Daiva and the ritual of Bhoot Kola, taking viewers into the mystical traditions of Tulu Nadu. The story is set in a kingdom ruled by a just king and his sister Kanakavathi, while Berne, a fierce forest warrior, leads the opposing forces. Through their struggles, the film intertwines folklore, devotion, and power, bringing these ancient rituals vividly to life on screen.