MUMBAI: Two applications were filed with Mumbai Police on Monday (July 26) seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for 'hurting sentiments of women' through his nude photographs on social media, an official said. The complaint applications were submitted separately at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, and a woman lawyer.

The NGO office-bearer stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. He demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, also demanded a case against Ranveer on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women.

"We received applications from a person associated with an NGO and a woman lawyer on Monday in this matter. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer Singh recently took the internet by surprise after he decided to bare it all for a photoshoot. The actor went naked flaunting his ripped body and toned muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue.

Take a look at his latest photoshoot:

While some fans go drooling over Ranveer Singh for his latest photoshoot, there were others who criticised him hevaily for the move and accused him of promoting vulgarity.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which failed to perform at the Box Office. The film mostly received negative response from the critics. he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated for Christmas 2022 release.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film was to hit the big screen on February 11, 2023, but is now believed to be delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.

