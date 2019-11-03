close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is at his quirky best in latest Instagram posts!

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky side and the same reflects in his outfits as well. The 'powerhouse of talent' has a huge ocean of fans and his pics often go viral.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky side and the same reflects in his outfits as well. The 'powerhouse of talent' has a huge ocean of fans, with over 27.9 million followers on photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

His posts are often in limelight, much like the latest ones in which we can again see Ranveer's peculiar sense of fashion.

On the work front, Ranveer is ready to set the silver screens ablaze with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. The actor is essaying the role of Kapil Dev while his wife, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev. The movie is based on India winning the coveted cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983.

Apart from this, the talented actor has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in the pipeline.

