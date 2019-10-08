Ranveer Singh jets off to Hyderabad to begin shooting for Sooryavanshi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who had a gala time at the wrap-up party for 83' with the entire cast and crew of the film, headed to Hyderabad to start shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

“Ranveer made sure that his 83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone’s night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad,” a source revealed.

“Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit’s new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba, " the source added

Ranveer recently bagged an award at the coveted Elle Beauty Awards 2019. The actor, known for his quirks, made heads turn when he showed up donning a hat at the award ceremony.

Sooryavanshi also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.