Ranveer Singh Makes Donald Trump Jr & Girlfriend Groove At Million Dollar Wedding In Udaipur

New Delhi: The star-studded wedding of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, has become the talk of the town as celebrations are in full swing. Several videos from the high-profile event have surfaced online, including one showing Ranveer Singh making Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson dance to his beats.

Ranveer Makes Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson Dance

In one of the viral clips, the actor is seen inviting Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald Trump, and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to dance to What Jhumka? from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bettina dazzled in a golden lehenga-choli, while Ranveer looked sharp in a black formal suit. He also got the crowd grooving to Aankh Maare from Simmba.

Ranveer was further seen entertaining guests by singing his hit track Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy.

A Wedding Packed With Stars and Global Icons

The grand Udaipur wedding was hosted by Karan Johar and witnessed spectacular performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Celebrities, billionaires and international VIPs flew in to attend the lavish celebrations of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, who married Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder.

Alongside Indian celebrities, global superstars including Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez also performed at the opulent festivities.

About Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar. The movie also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action thriller is set to hit cinemas on December 5.

The film is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents, with Madhavan said to be portraying National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.